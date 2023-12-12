Platypi players come together to celebrate great season of women's league

PANORAMA Platypi players came together to celebrate a great season of Western Women's Rugby League during the club's presentation day at the Panorama Hotel on Saturday.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
There was plenty worth celebrating for the Platypi following a season where all five teams managed to make semi-finals and three of them went on to the big dance.
The premiership-winning opens side took out the title for a third time and its captain, Sarah Colman, claimed both the best and fairest and the player's player prizes.
Xanthe Booth shared in the best and fairest honours with Colman while Sophie Tilburg was named the side's rookie of the season.
Across the other age groups the best and fairest trophies went to Ruby Cole (under 12s), Dakoda Hann and Tilly Hancock (under 14s), Tarnya Kelleher and Abbey Carter (under 16s) and Meelah Lawton (under 18s).
Colman, Cole and Hancock's awards added to their competition-wide best and fairest prizes they won on grand final day.
Cole also claimed one of the club's major prizes, the most dedicated player shield, on what was her final presentation day with the Platypi.
"That was a special award for Ruby. Her and the family will be moving away soon," Platypi secretary Catherine Hanrahan said.
"It's been great watching Ruby play. She's a brilliant player and has always taken everything in her stride."
Other major club awards saw Lucy Driscoll named the overall rookie of the season, Hancock and Zoe Lee named the junior and senior players of the year respectively and Kev Grimshaw and Emma Duke named the coaches of the year.
Coaches awards went to Mia Willott (14s), Tamieka Clarke (16s), Sarah Morley and Beth Anderson (18s).
Player's player prizes were won by Zanthe Rozema (12s), Jamie Jones (14s), Hollie Ruming (16s) and Lee (18s).
"It was a fantastic day and a great season. All the coaches have done such an amazing job," Hanrahan said.
"Sarah Morley and Beth Anderson won coaches awards and were simply outstanding. They were the backbone of their team.
"Player's player awards are always interesting to see. Zanthe Rozema has aged up and got a size bigger and she's learned how to use her body as a weapon - and she certainly was a weapon this year.
"The overall perpetual winner from the rookies was Lucy Driscoll, from the 16s, and she completely killed it. She was playing so hard every single game."
Lillie Gopser (14s) and Klara Widger (16s) won most improved awards and Faith Ryder (18s) was named most consistent player for her side.
Best back prizes went to Sienna Clarke (12s) and Abbey Carter (16s) while best forwards were Holly Parker (12s) and Bree Muldoon (18s).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.