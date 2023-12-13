Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Pleased to have been part of a healthcare reform success story | State politics

By Member for Bathurst Paul Toole
December 14 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole with local pharmacist Sam Forbutt.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole with local pharmacist Sam Forbutt.

THOUSANDS of NSW residents have been able to receive treatment for a range of conditions at their local pharmacy under landmark reforms by the former Liberal and Nationals Government.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.