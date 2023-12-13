Pleased to have been part of a healthcare reform success story | State politics

THOUSANDS of NSW residents have been able to receive treatment for a range of conditions at their local pharmacy under landmark reforms by the former Liberal and Nationals Government.
The 12-month trial began in November 2022, increasing the range of vaccinations that could be administered by a pharmacy, and allowing them to prescribe medication for urinary tract infections (UTI) and the pill.
This reform has been nothing short of a success story. It has been transformational for healthcare in the regions.
We listened when the people of NSW told us they wanted scripts for UTIs and birth control to be more accessible and we delivered.
The changes were designed to take pressure off emergency departments and GPs, while making it easier for patients who find it difficult to get to the doctor.
We made these changes to ease the pressure on the health system and to make things better for our communities.
More than 5000 women have been able to access UTI treatment over the counter since the trial began and 60 per cent of pharmacies across NSW are now participating.
There are only a few 2024 Legal Topics for Seniors Diary publications left in my office!
The free diary contains essential legal information for older people, including scams, neighbour disputes, consumer rights and owning and renting your home.
A copy of the diary can be picked up from the Bathurst Electorate Office at 229 Howick Street, Bathurst or call us on 6332 1300 to arrange an alternative solution.
Tech-savvy seniors are encouraged to go online and complete Legal Aid NSW's diary survey.
Details are on the inside front cover.
