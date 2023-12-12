Bathurst, England, and Bathurst, NSW unite with bikes for Cycling Festival

BATHURST cyclists are on the right path to the return of a bicycle event in the city, with the announcement of the International Bathurst Cycling Festival.
The event has been adopted in conjunction with the Bathurst Rotary Club and Bathurst council, in the hopes that it will grow to become a staple in the city, and serve as a replacement for the Blayney to Bathurst, which was scrapped late last year.
A whole new route has been conceptualised for the event, which will feature the Bathurst Gravel Ride; the perfect incentive for both amateur and elite cyclists to take to the track.
The course will feature ten kilometres of a mix of gravel, road, grass, cobbles and bridges, all situated close to event partner, Charles Sturt University, and the iconic Bathurst monument, Mount Panorama.
The location of the course is something that means a lot to one of the course designers, Mark Renshaw, who spent his childhood honing the hills and valleys of the area.
"I grew up not far at all from here, basically a stones throw from the university, and a lot of my youth was spent on a bike around this area," he said.
"This is my backyard. It's where I grew up and honed my bike skills."
The prominent landmark will also be the perfect way to show off what Bathurst has to offer to the world, as on the same day as the Bathurst event, Saturday, May 11, 2024, our sister city will also be hosting a cycling event.
Inspired by the Cirencester Bathurst Friendship, the Bathurst Gravel Ride will also be held in the picturesque Bathurst Estate in Cirencester, England.
This is all to strengthen the Cirencester Bathurst Friendship, which is committed to creating connections between the two regions through education, commerce, sport and tourism.
The new gravel event is the brainchild of keen cyclist, and Rotary Club president elect Robert Barlow, as a means to encourage people of all ages and skill levels to try their hands behind the grips.
He said that he would especially encourage those who aren't bike-riders, or those with limited biking knowledge to attend the event and take part in the ride, which he said is doable for anyone.
"It would be great for anyone on their little town bike or an old BMX or whatever, it's really doable," he said.
"I'd suggest you come and do a bit of practice before this event, but as long as you can ride, as long as you can get around a corner reasonable carefully, then it's suitable for anyone."
And there's something for the spectators too.
The University Village Green will be a hub of activities with street theatre, music, outstanding local food, tastings, local craft beers, wines and much more.
And, not only will the event be the perfect way to develop fitness, friendships and family time, it can also be done knowing that all proceeds will be donated to local charities; Lifeline Central West, Veritas House and the Central West Women's Health Centre.
Tickets for the cycling festival go on sale at 12:30 on Friday 15th December. For more information, visit www.bathurstcyclingfestival.org.
