Western Advocatesport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Gardner goes one step better and brings home gold with New South Wales

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
December 12 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

RUSS Gardner got his first taste of the National Veterans Cricket Championships last year and was eager to make his return after his New South Wales Waratahs team finished runners-up.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

More from sports
Gardner goes one step better and brings home gold with New South Wales
Russ Gardner (back, third from right) and his NSW side celebrate their title.
The City Colts player is now a national champion.
Alexander Grant
No comments
Juniors hit the fields for round seven of touch football
Charlotte Falconer, Tegan Wright, Pipa Duffy and Adelaide Fulthorpe. Picture by James Arrow.
On and off the field at Learmonth Park.
'I'm excited': Miranda to take the lead of Workies Wolves Under 18s
Kip Miranda will coach the Workies under 18's in 2024.
"It's a great Christmas present for the Club."
Reidun Berntsen
No comments
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help