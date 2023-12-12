Gardner goes one step better and brings home gold with New South Wales

RUSS Gardner got his first taste of the National Veterans Cricket Championships last year and was eager to make his return after his New South Wales Waratahs team finished runners-up.
This time he went one better.
Gardner not only helped NSW secure the division two title recently in Melbourne but was named player of the grand final after taking 4-39 and scoring an unbeaten 39 in their win over Victoria Blue.
It was the perfect way to wrap up what had been a standout tournament for the City Colts player.
"We were runners-up last year. It was satisfying to win this one. There were a couple of us who were back from last year," he said.
"That final was a great match. It got down to the wire towards the end and it was great to get across the line."
He started in style with the ball in NSW's six wicket victory over Western Australia, taking 2-14 to help limit their opponents to just 110.
The most thrilling game of the tournament was the round two game against New Zealand, where the Waratahs squad came up with victory on the last ball of the game.
Gardner hit an unbeaten 44 to get NSW to 5-193 off their 40 overs and after a thrilling run chase the Kiwis needed three on the last ball of their innings to win the game.
They managed just a single.
Gardner then took an economical 1-6 off four overs against Victoria White in the team's last pool game.
Victoria White were all out for 108 and NSW chased down the target with seven wickets in hand.
That result put the Waratahs through to the final.
Victoria Blue got off to a hot start with the bat and it took a wicket from Gardner to finally break the opening stand at 99.
Gardner took several more top and middle order scalps but Victoria posted a competitive total of 7-184.
The Bathurst player came out to the middle with the score at 5-107 and the game poised to tip in either direction, but he made sure it fell the way of his squad.
"That game against New Zealand was really close. They needed two to tie and they got a single. That was a terrific match," Gardner said.
"We ended up going through winning all our games.
"Last year was the first time I'd been to the tournament. The standard at the competition is great, and there was a lot of preparation put into it from the New South Wales vets committee.
"They put together a squad of 24 that trained over the winter period and played trial games. From that they selected the first and second side, and realistically you could have had a lot of people that could have swapped over not just between those sides but even divisions three and four."
Gardner got to share in the moment with former Western Zone player and teammate Christopher Sargent.
Bathurst's Scott Traves finished third with the NSW Koalas in the division three competition and his St Pat's Old Boys clubmates Shane Broes with fifth with the NSW Kookaburras in division four.
Traves' tournament highlight was an unbeaten 51 for his team in their round two win over Western Australia.
Broes played a big role in NSW's last-game win, taking a team-best 3-11 off eight overs.
