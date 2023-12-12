Paramedics treating man after reported single-vehicle crash at Burraga

POLICE, firefighters and paramedics are attending a vehicle crash south of Bathurst.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Few details about the crash are known at this stage, but it is believed to have involved a single vehicle, a truck, at Burraga.
A spokesperson said NSW Ambulance received a call at around 11.30am on Tuesday, December 12 regarding a possible motor vehicle accident on Edgar Hanrahan Drive at Burraga, which is south-west of Oberon.
The spokesperson said multiple NSW Ambulance crews responded.
Paramedics were still at the scene as of 12.15pm and were treating a man in his 50s.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.