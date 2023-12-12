Community will benefit after another successful Lions raffle

IT'S been a busy end to the year for the Lions Club of Mount Panorama.
The club served food at the Bathurst 1000, donated $1000 to the 2BS Miracle Appeal and ran its annual Christmas Raffle.
The raffle was launched in late October and tickets were sold through November, culminating in the draw earlier this month.
Publicity officer Jon Maclean thanked everyone "who supported our raffle this year" and said funds raised "will help us to continue to support people in need in our area".
In terms of the results, first place in the raffle went to Andrew Bird, second to Liz Foster and third to Toni Maccabe.
Meanwhile, the Lions Club of Mount Panorama's popular Riverside Markets at Berry Park, Kelso will return next year on Saturday, February 3.
