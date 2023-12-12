If no-one will upgrade the Great Western Highway, let's send our produce to Brisbane | Letter

RE: Blue Mountains MP's blunt words as highway tunnel tussle continues (December 11).
More dialogue on the Great Western Highway upgrade, but no action.
The State Government and local councils through the Blue Mountains have allowed ever-increasing residential development abutting the highway and consequently ever-increasing numbers of traffic lights rather than flyovers.
With a diminishing possibility of improvement, producers from the Central West and Far West should think seriously of moving their produce to Brisbane or Melbourne - forget Sydney; it will then become a cost-of-living issue they will be confronted with and have to solve.
