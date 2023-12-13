Celebrate Christmas from a cosy cottage at Miss Traill's House and Garden

HAVE you ever wanted to spend a night in a cosy, Christmas cottage during the festive season?
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Well, Friday, December 15, is your chance to do exactly that.
Miss Traill's House and Garden will be hosting a 'Traditional Night of Christmas' event for the first time since COVID stole the spirit of Christmas several years ago.
In recent weeks, Miss Traill's House staff have been busily decking the halls of the home with boughs of holly and Christmas classics that would be expected from the 1845 heritage building.
"This is our first time we've had it for a number of years, so we're really excited and we're getting everything ready for a really fabulous, family night," said Miss Traill's House publicity officer Susan Morris.
During the evening, attendees can enjoy a festive tour of the home, or enjoy their time in the shade of the garden canopy while experiencing the magic of Christmas.
This magic will be in the form of Christmas carols provided by the RSL concert band, as well as face-painting and Christmas crafts for the little ones.
Later in the night, Santa will also be making a special appearance to deliver a sack full of surprises to all the boys and girls, whether or not they have made the naughty or nice list.
"We've also got the barbecue sizzling along so you can buy a steak sandwich or a sausage sandwich, you can buy all sorts of drinks, like beer or wine, and soft drinks," Ms Morris said.
"Or, people can bring a picnic rug along, and a few nibbles or a bit of a picnic, and you are very welcome to do that."
The Little Vintage Blends coffee van will also be there to provide a hot cup of cocoa or a cold cup of coffee for those looking for a little caffeine to make it through the night.
The real magic of the evening, however, will be conjured from spending quality time with loved ones, all while supporting a good cause.
This is because all proceeds from the evening will be donated back to the house, for necessary maintenance.
"You can really have a lovely relaxing night, and sit down and have a chat with the people around you," Ms Morris said.
"You might come along with your neighbours or family and friends, and really just make it a wonderful night ... and Miss Traill's House and Garden is a really special place.
"We want to make sure that we maintain it, look after it, and make sure it stays a real heritage gem right here in Bathurst."
The event will be held from 5pm until 8pm, with entry being just five dollars per child, ten dollars per adult, or $25 for a family pass.
Tickets are available for purchase on arrival.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.