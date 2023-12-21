Bathurst brings the heat for the eighth round of touch footy

LEARMONTH Park lit up for another week of junior touch football in Bathurst.
On an absolute scorcher of a Monday, things were heating up even before the first whistle was blown.
Up the northern end of the paddock, No Limit took on Hot Shots in a great spectacle that included a number of huge dives over the line by Sonny Rose for tries.
Next door, the Dolphins battled it out with Motive Civil Bulldozers in a tight match in tough conditions, but one which was a great show for spectators on the sideline.
Some games were played at just half-field length and a three-minute halftime was introduced due to the mid-30-degree weather on the day.
