Tennis talk | Bingo Ladies take the spoils in Eglinton decider

'Slugger' Bullock's Bingo Ladies side of 'Iron Lady' Allyson Schumacher, Sarah Tree, Jacob White and Jim Geyer did what the critics said couldn't be done and won last Saturday's Bathurst RSL Club spring competition.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
They took down the Diggers side of Jason Molkentin, Dave Smith, Harry Dang, Toko Tari and Kath Wilkinson seven sets to five, 63 games to 61.
Captain 'Slugger' Bullock had a smile on his face as wide as the Grand Canyon as his trump card came up trumps, and he witnessed all the egg rolling down on the critics' faces.
"What a sweet victory it was, and what a true gutsy effort by Sarah Tree and Jacob White to win the last set to get the Bingo Ladies over the line," he said.
The temperature soared and so did the tempers of the players as everyone was weltering in the hot conditions.
It was a memorable victory for the Bingo Ladies, as it was the Iron Lady Schumacher's third grand final win in a row and Slugger Bullock's eighth grand final victory.
Now that is quite an achievement, something they should be justifiably proud of.
The Bingo Ladies Iron lady Schumacher won two hard fought sets 6-4, 6-3, giving nothing away.
Sarah Tree upped the ante, winning two sets 6-3, 6-4.
Jim Geyer saved his best tennis for the grand final as he turned back the clock winning two sets 6-3, 6-4.
Substitute Jacob White was inspirational too as he dug deep to win two sets 6-3, 6-4.
Losing captain of the Diggers side Jason Molkentin was gracious in defeat.
"What can you say about Slugger Bullock? He has that uncanny knack of playing his trump card to perfection in big matches. I just don't know how he does it," he said.
Well folks another blockbuster grand final.
As this will be my final column for the year, I wish all the players and their families a very happy and holy Christmas, and a most prosperous, healthy and safe new year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.