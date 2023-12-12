Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Tennis talk | Bingo Ladies take the spoils in Eglinton decider

By John Bullock
December 13 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

'Slugger' Bullock's Bingo Ladies side of 'Iron Lady' Allyson Schumacher, Sarah Tree, Jacob White and Jim Geyer did what the critics said couldn't be done and won last Saturday's Bathurst RSL Club spring competition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.