Western Advocate
Home/News/Business

Have a wander inside the city's new-look landmark Westpac building

Updated December 13 2023 - 9:50am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deputy mayor Ben Fry (centre) officially opens the new combined Westpac and St George branch. Picture by James Arrow.
Deputy mayor Ben Fry (centre) officially opens the new combined Westpac and St George branch. Picture by James Arrow.

DEPUTY mayor Ben Fry did the honours when a new look for the grand Westpac building in William Street was unveiled recently.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.