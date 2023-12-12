Have a wander inside the city's new-look landmark Westpac building

DEPUTY mayor Ben Fry did the honours when a new look for the grand Westpac building in William Street was unveiled recently.
St George has moved from around the corner in Howick Street to join Westpac in a combined branch that features branding for both.
It follows a restless recent period for banks in Bathurst in which the Commonwealth shifted from Howick Street to William and NAB shifted from the corner of William and Church to the Commonwealth's old building in Howick.
Westpac's history in Bathurst stretches back to 1856 - just under 40 years after the company began as the Bank of NSW in Sydney in 1817.
Similar combined branches for Westpac and St George have opened in Dubbo and Orange recently.
