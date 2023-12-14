Photos from the new Anaconda store's grand opening at Kelso

OUTDOOR retailing giant Anaconda recently opened in The Gateway development on the edge of Kelso and, to celebrate, the store hosted a grand opening.
On Saturday, December 10, hordes of people headed to the retail outlet to grab a bargain and to take part in the festivities on the day.
That included a jumping castle and face-painting for the kids, free slushies, sideshow games, and coffee and cold drinks for the adults.
The first 100 people through the doors on the day also received a free $20 gift card to be spent in store.
Drinks supplied on the day were all thanks to local businesses and community organisations such as Little Vintage Blends and Girl Guides.
Sprawling over around 2500 square feet, and as one of the biggest Anaconda outlets in the state, the Bathurst store has created almost 40 new jobs, spread over casual, permanent and full-time positions.
The store has been dubbed by staff as "The Bunnings of outdoor adventure," and "The King of the Mountain."
