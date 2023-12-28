Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Cheers to Kevin: A night of celebration marks the end of an era

Updated December 29 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AS the final school term for 2023 came to a close, so too did Kevin Arrow's tenure as principal of Holy Family School in Kelso.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.