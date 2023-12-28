Cheers to Kevin: A night of celebration marks the end of an era

AS the final school term for 2023 came to a close, so too did Kevin Arrow's tenure as principal of Holy Family School in Kelso.
After 43 years working in the Diocese of Bathurst and 31 years in the role of principal, Mr Arrow has decided to move on to the next chapter of his life story.
To mark the occasion, his staff organised a surprise farewell at a location where Mr Arrow will no doubt be spending a little more time: the Bathurst Golf Club.
Current and ex-staff, family and friends filled the club's event space, many of them travelling to Bathurst to surprise the guest of honour.
"It was a nice culmination of my time at the school," Mr Arrow told the Western Advocate.
"I really enjoyed the celebration and being able to spend some time with so many people."
To wrap up Mr Arrow's final day, students formed a guard of honour and sang the school song.
His brother Dan Arrow also travelled from Queensland to celebrate and lend a hand on Mr Arrow's final bus duty shift.
