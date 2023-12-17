See photos of fabulous fair-goers at the annual Fish River Festival

THE reopening of the O'Connell Hotel couldn't have come at a better time for organisers of the Fish River Festival, who were able to host the iconic event out the back of the historical pub.
Hundreds of people headed to the event to take in the sights and sounds of O'Connell, and the talented performers who took to the stage on the day.
The day, which was organised by the O'Connell Valley Community Group, and was held on Sunday, December 10, was an absolute success.
But this couldn't have been possible without the generosity of performers who donated their time, including Emily Butler, the Revolving Doors, Bob Green & The Local Yokels and many more.
The Rural Fire Service and the O'Connell Public School P and C were there helping out with everything on the day, which couldn't have been as seamless without them.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event, and snapped some photos of all the happy faces enjoying the music.
