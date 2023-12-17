Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

See photos of fabulous fair-goers at the annual Fish River Festival

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated December 17 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 2:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE reopening of the O'Connell Hotel couldn't have come at a better time for organisers of the Fish River Festival, who were able to host the iconic event out the back of the historical pub.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help