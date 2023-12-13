Bathurst City decides its A grade winners on a hot day of bowls

Wednesday, 6th December
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
When Richard Kipling wrote the words "Mad Dogs and Englishmen go out in the Midday Sun" he may have substituted the "Great Aussie Lawn Bowler" in place of the Englishmen.
Yes, there were 14 Bowlers playing 3 games of Lawn Bowls in the very hot conditions at " The Greens of William." This afternoon, the Temperature was around 35 degrees.
Many thanks to our great Club members, Joe Young and Bruce "Skipper" Rich for supplying the Ice Cold Water for the Bowlers this afternoon and all the Bowlers really did appreciate their thoughtfulness in supplying the Water.
Our Bowls Committee set down that on the 1st Wednesday of the Month, we will have games of "Turn-Around-Triples" played at the City.
As there were only 14 Bowlers nominated to play today, only one game of the "Turn-Around-Triples" was played together with two Games of Pairs.
Game one, rink three: On the 11th end, Skip. Jim Grives, Robert Keady and John Martin scored One shot to level the scores at 8 shots all with Skip. Paul Rodenhuis, Scott
Bennett and Michael Hope. Then by scoring 13 shots to one shot Team Rodenhuis were leading 21 shots to 9 shots after the 15th end over Team Grives, who won five of the last six ends, but still went down to Team Rodenhuis 16 shots to 23 shots.
As this was the first time that our new Bowlers had played in a game of " Turn - Around - Triples." a return Game in January 2024 may be able to be arranged for them.
Game two, rink two: This a very interesting game of Lawn Bowls, as on the 7th end Skip. Ray Noonan and Jack Smith scored 2 shots to level the scores at 7 shots all with Skip.Robert Bourke and Ian Cunningham, who scored 2 on the 16th end to lead 23 shots to 15 shots against Ray and Jack. Then both teams each scored 4 shots with Robert and Ian winning 27 shots to 19 shots over Ray and Jack, after the 21st end.
It was great to see Ian Cunningham back playing his accurate Lead Bowls and no doubt Ian was "The Bowler of the Match."
Game three, rink two: An adjusted score on the 7th end, Skip. Ian Schofield and Peter Drew score 3 shots to level the scores at 5 shots all with Skip. Robert Lindsay and Phillip Murray. Then, Ian and Peter scored 4 shots on the 18th end to draw level at 13 shots all with Skip. Robert and Phillip, who finished the best scoring 3 shots to One shot and were successful winning 16 shots to 14 shots over Ian and Peter in the " Match of the Day".
All our Bowlers are advised that "The Cross the River Competition" will be held on Saturday, 16th December,2023 and our Annual Presentations will be awarded to winners of the "A" and "B" Grade Club Championships for 2023. Plus awards for "Best Club Bowler" and " Best Clubman" and the "Most Improved Club Bowler."
Our Club President, Garry Hotham has requested that bowlers put their name on the list on our notice board if they intend to play, so that teams may be able to be formed before Saturday, 16th December, 2023.
Saturday, 9th December
Once again, the temperature of our weather today was possibly the highest it has been for many, many years here at " The Greens on William." The T.V. News showed that the Bathurst's temperature today was 37 Degrees Celsius. Although with plenty of refreshments and wonderful shade on the No.1 Green. All of the games played today were of a very high standard.
Today, we had Two "A" Grade Club Championships set down to be played at the City.
In the "A" Grade Singles today, we have our 2022 defending Champion, the very talented Susie Simmons, who by winning today, may set a very wonderful and imposing record for a Lady Lawn Bowler in NSW by winning her second "A" Grade Club Singles Championships. Today playing her very capable opponent, Luke Dobbie, who will certainly test Susie in this Prestigious 2023 Singles at the City.
The 2023 "A" Grade Club Championship Singles Final
By beginning very well, Susie after the 7th end was leading 9 shots to 3 shots over Luke, who then scored 5 shots to 3 shots, but was down 8 shots to 12 shots after the 12th end.
Susie, then applied the pressure on Luke by scoring 12 shots to 5 shots and was leading 24 shots to 13 shots after the 21st end. Luke on the 22nd end drew one shot, then on the 23rd end drew 2 shots, but was down 16 shots to 24 shots.
Susie with her last bowl on the 24th end scored her Championship winning shot to defeat a very courageous Luke, 25 shots to 16 shots in a great game of Lawn Bowls.
Susie won 13 ends to Luke's 11 ends.
Congratulations to Susie on her wonderful win and commiserations to Luke.
The 2023 "A" Grade Club Championship Pairs Final
After the 8th end, Skip. John Archer and Ray Fitzalan were leading 16 shots to two shots against our Husband and Wife team of Skip. Michael and Louise Hall, who were down nine shots to 22 shots after the 16th end. Although Michael and Louise won four of the remaining five ends, John and Ray were successful winning 24 shots to 14 shots and the 2023 "A" Grade Club Championship Pairs Final. ( Team Archer won11 ends and Team Hall won 10 ends.) Congratulations to John and Ray and Commiserations to Michael and Louise.
Game three: Once again on a corrected scorecard, Skip. Kevin Miller, Anthony Morrissey and Margaret Miller scored one shot on the 11th end, to level the scores at eight shots all with Skip. Ray Noonan, Jim Grives and Phillip Murray. Then, Team Miller scored five shots to lead 13 shots to eight shots after the 15th end over Team Noonan, who scored 6 shots to be victorious 14 shots to 13 shots over Team Miller after the 18th end. In a wonderful game of Lawn Bowling at " The Greens on William." Both Teams each won nine ends.
Would all Skips please check your scorecards, as one day a simple mistake may cost you a Jackpot Prize.
By the Bowling Shark
This week's report covers the last two weeks due to the Carillon Fours at Bathurst City and the lack of time to get last weeks completed. Good luck to Sue Murray and Pauline Clark who will take on the state ladies pairs in March 2024. This week the Majellan also crowned the 2023 Men's Fours Champions. This will also be the last report for 2023. This is how they rolled:
Saturday 2 December 2023
Rink two: Peter Ryan and Tim Pickstone were 12 all after 11 ends of play against Kevin Dwyer and Ian Schofield. There was nothing between both teams from there on in with Team Schofield getting the win 22-17.
Rink three: John Mackey (swing bowler), Ted Parker and Josh Roberson were 2 all after 3 ends against John Mackey, Russ McPherson and Peter Phegan. From there Team Roberson controlled the remaining ends ton win the match 21-11.
Rink four: Glen Carter, Greg Cross and Terry James led from the 2 nd end against Jeff Adams, Bill Mackey and Max Elms and from there controlled the match. Team Elms couldn't keep up and went down in the end 20-13.
Rink five: Ron Hogan and Terry Bourke were 4 all after 5 ends of play against Graham Scott and Peter Zylstra. Team Bourke controlled the match from there and ran away winners 35-13.
Tuesday 5 December 2023
Rink nine: George Ballard, Jeff Adams and Tim Pickstone were up 13-3 by the 8th against John Mackey, Peter Phegan and Shaun Elphick. Team Pickstone controlled the lead and held onto win the match 27-17.
Rink ten: Robert Raithby, Mick Foxall and Darryl Shurmer were amongst the points early against Terry Chifley, Ted Parker and Greg Hallett. Team Shurmer didn't take the foot off the throat throughout the match and got the win 21-15.
Rink eleven: Jake Shurmer, Peter Ryan and Glen Carter had to play catchup against Bob Charlton, Dick Graham and Terry Bourke who were 14-6 in front by the 13th. By the 20th end both teams were on 18 points and the last end proved the goods for Team Bourke who won 19-18.
Rink twelve: Tony Smith, Paul Jenkins and Allan Clark were on the back foot from the start against Kevin Dwyer, Bill Dawson and Russ McPherson who had control of the match from the start. Team Clark tried their best but went down in the end 20-13.
Rink thirteen: Ron Hogan and Brian Hope were neck and neck against Graham Scott and Peter Zylstra with the scores level on the 11th (8 all). But from there Team Hope took charge and grab the game with a 25-19 win.
Rink fourteen: Ron McGarry, John Bosson and Peter Hope were 5 all after 6 ends of play against Ron Hollebone, Mick Burke and Max Elms. Team Hope did their best to gain the lead and keep it to win the match 20-15.
Rink fifteen: Bryce Peard, Bill Mackey and Noel Witney were going head to head for the first 8 ends against Terry Chifley, Jim Clark and Peter Drew with the scores locked at 6 all. From there Team Drew controlled the points and the match to win 30-12.
Saturday 9 December 2023
Rink one - Men's Fours - Semi Final: Kerry Connors, Athol Flanagan, Josh Roberson and John Hobson opened the scoring against Peter Drew, Mick Sewell, Paul Francis and Lacie Koszta who from the 3rd end opened the scoring to control the match and win 23-11.
Rink three - Men's Fours - Semi Final: Dick Graham, Peter Hope, Ted Parker and Tin Pickstone were 7 all after 9 ends against Steve Finnerty, Andrew Moffatt, Shaun Elphick and Trevor Sharpham. There was nothing between the teams, but Team Pickstone got the choccies winning 20-13.
Rink five: John Mackey, Allan Clark and Russ MacPherson took 15 ends to let the opposition of Bill Mackey, Peter Zylstra and Peter Phegan to catch up (12 all). The last few ends saw a battle for the win with Team Macpherson winning 20-17.
Rink six: Ron Hogan and Tony Urza were showing how it is done against Gary Cameron and Dave Josh who were 9-0 down by the 4 th . Team Josh tried everything to get the lead but fell short in the end going down 22-15.
Rink seven: Terry Clark, Ron Hollebone and Max Elms dominated the opposition of Kevin Dwyer, Ron McGarry and Jeff Adams who struggled for points throughout the match. Team Elms was relentless and smashed the score board with a 31-5 win.
Sunday 10 December 2023
Rink four - Men's Fours - FINAL: Dick Graham, Peter Hope, Ted Parker and Tim Pickstone were 1-7 down by the 5th against Peter Drew, Mick Sewell, Paul Francis and Lacie Koszta. Team Pickstone trailed the score board for the remaining ends but just fell short 19-18.
Tuesday 12 December 2023
Rink nine: Terry Chifley, Peter Drew and Max Elms were 15 all after 13 ends against Tony Smith, Peter Phegan and Terry Bourke. Team Elms looked set for the win, but Team Bourke came back to take the win 25-22.
Rink ten: Darryl Howard, Dick Graham and Peter Zylstra were in a fight from the start against Terry Clark, Peter Ryan and Des Sanders. Both teams were locked on 16 all on the second last end with Team Sanders getting a narrow win 17-16.
Rink eleven: Kevin Dwyer and Mick Foxall were in trouble early against Ron McGarry and Tim Pickstone who were 12-2 up by the 10 th . Team Foxall levelled the match on the 18 th (15 all) and snatch the win 18-16.
Rink twelve: Geoff Thorne and Greg Hallett had their work cut out for them against Allan Clark and Noel Witney. With scores level on the 5 th (6 all), 9 th (10 all), and 15 th (15 all) it went down to the wire with Team Witney winning 21-20.
Rink twelve: Bryce Peard, John Bosson and Brian Hope were down 15-5 after 11 ends against Robert Raithby, Russ McPherson and Peter Hope. With two brother battling it out it came down to who could keep their cool the longest with Team (Peter) Hope winning 26-13.
This wraps up the last couple of weeks at the Majellan and also for the year, the Bowling Shark is taking to the high seas and some much needed R and R. From me and the entire community of the Majellan Bowling Club have a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year and see you all in 2024. So until then, be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.