Eglinton Tennis Club grand final Christmas party was a hit: See the photos

EGLINTON Tennis Club's annual grand final Christmas party proved to be a hit when it was held recently.
More than 50 people, including club members and family and friends, attended the party held at the Eglinton Tennis Complex.
Club championship awards were presented on the evening and a grand final match was held as part of the final club meet for the year.
The Bingo Ladies team were crowned the winners of the tournament and were able to take home the trophy and the accompanying bragging rights.
Following the tennis formalities, attendees enjoyed some quality food and fun, all while reminiscing on another quality year on the courts.
The event marked the end of a very busy year for the tennis club, which recently hosted the Bathurst RSL Club's spring competition.
