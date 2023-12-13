'School just wasn't for me': Local students find alternative way to reach goals

SITTING behind a school desk every day did not appeal to Bathurst teen Rowan Cooney, but he has found a different way to learn.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
And it has led to a job.
The 15-year-old has just completed his Certificate II in Career Preparation at TAFE NSW, which is described as an alternative pathway to completing year 10.
"I'm a very hands-on learner, so sitting in a classroom all day at school was really frustrating for me," Rowan said.
"Studying at TAFE NSW meant that I had the flexibility to work a casual job, which then led to full-time employment at SOS Phone Repair, where I'm a mobile phone technician working with my hands and doing something I enjoy every day.
"Next year I'll be doing a Certificate III in Retail and hope to eventually move into business management."
His fellow student Mya Ah Chong, meanwhile, was able to transition to vocational education a little later than her peers with the support of her high school.
She said "school just wasn't for me".
"My teachers were able to modify the delivery of my course so that I could gain other qualifications alongside my Certificate II in Career Preparation and follow my dream of working with animals," she said.
"I completed a Certificate II in Animal Studies and a Certificate II in Hospitality at the same time, so I'm now a step closer to becoming a professional dog trainer and can support myself by working in cafes while I continue to study."
TAFE NSW said recent data produced by the Productivity Commission showed one in five Australian students don't finish high school.
TAFE NSW head teacher of career pathways, Kym Roach, said TAFE NSW offers students the opportunity to complete a Certificate II in Career Preparation and a Certificate IV in Tertiary Preparation outside of the traditional high school environment.
"These pathways offer students an alternative learning environment to continue their studies, gain practical skills that they can transfer to the workplace, as well as pathways into further education," Ms Roach said.
She said a large portion of this year's cohort of students have enrolled in TAFE NSW's Tertiary Preparation Certificate (TPC) next year.
"The TPC provides students with the knowledge and skills required to pursue further education at university as well as providing a recognised Tertiary Entry Score accepted by the Universities Admissions Centre," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.