Western Advocate
Home/News/Education
Our People

'School just wasn't for me': Local students find alternative way to reach goals

Updated December 13 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mya Ah Chong and Rowan Cooney have both been studying at TAFE. Pictures supplied.
Mya Ah Chong and Rowan Cooney have both been studying at TAFE. Pictures supplied.

SITTING behind a school desk every day did not appeal to Bathurst teen Rowan Cooney, but he has found a different way to learn.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help