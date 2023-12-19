Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Who we saw at the recent Panorama Platypi presentation night

December 20 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

PANORAMA Platypi players came together to celebrate a great season of Western Women's Rugby League during the club's presentation day at the Panorama Hotel recently.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.