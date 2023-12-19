Who we saw at the recent Panorama Platypi presentation night

PANORAMA Platypi players came together to celebrate a great season of Western Women's Rugby League during the club's presentation day at the Panorama Hotel recently.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
There was plenty worth celebrating for the Platypi following a season where all five teams managed to make semi-finals, and three of them went on to the big dance.
The premiership-winning opens side took out the title for a third time and the team captain, Sarah Colman, claimed both the best and fairest and the player's player prizes.
Xanthe Booth shared in the best and fairest honours with Colman while Sophie Tilburg was named the side's rookie of the season.
Across the other age groups the best and fairest trophies went to Ruby Cole (under 12s), Dakoda Hann and Tilly Hancock (under 14s), Tarnya Kelleher and Abbey Carter (under 16s) and Meelah Lawton (under 18s).
The Western Advocate was there to capture all the excitement of the event.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.