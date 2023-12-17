Council explains Living Legends process after rates rise opponent misses out on honour

BATHURST Regional Council has explained its process for selecting new Living Legends after it was criticised for not giving the honour to a campaigner who fought a supersized rates rise.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Council has also emphasised that only a limited number of new Living Legends are accepted each year and says the assessment panel is made up of both council and non-council representatives.
Tracey Denton Seymour, who nominated Sophie Wright of the Figure It Out BRC group for the Legends honour, spoke to the Advocate about her selection.
Ms Denton Seymour said she knows of other people who also nominated Ms Wright as a potential Living Legend and received the same official reply from Bathurst Regional Council: the nomination was unsuccessful.
"Other people were more deserving, apparently," Ms Denton Seymour said.
She said if that's the case, "I'm not sure what you have to do to become a Living Legend".
Ms Wright led the charge against council's proposed permanent special rate variation (SRV) that was announced in August but was killed off in late September after a backlash from the community.
That backlash included an angry rally in Kings Parade organised by Figure It Out BRC as well as the group's social media campaigning against the proposal.
Ms Denton Seymour told the Advocate that Ms Wright and her team did "an excellent job beating the SRV".
"And because of the effort her team, and Sophie, put in to have that not go forward, she's saved a lot of people an awful lot of stress and heartache, so I figured she deserved recognition for that," Ms Denton Seymour said.
Bathurst Regional Council general manager David Sherley told the Advocate that the Living Legends award "recognises the achievements of individuals and the way they have contributed positively to the local community".
"The assessment of the nominations takes into account how the nominees have contributed to making the Bathurst Regional Council area a great place to live and visit; and how the nominee has helped promote the positive qualities of our city, its people and experiences," he said.
"In the application, nominators are asked to provide detail as to how a nominee has demonstrated excellence in his or her field and to the Bathurst community.
"Enough detail must be provided to ensure the Living Legends Assessment Panel can assess each of the applications received against the award criteria and rank the applications accordingly.
"The Living Legends program is extremely popular and only a limited number of new Living Legends are accepted each year.
"The [Assessment] Panel is made up of both council and non-council representatives."
The next lot of Bathurst Living Legends will be announced on Australia Day next month, having previously been announced on Proclamation Day each May.
AT the time that it announced the proposed special rate variation, Bathurst Regional Council said it needed the extra revenue "to adequately fund its current services and infrastructure needs".
With that extra rates revenue now unavailable, council has, in recent weeks, announced cost-saving measures including the cancellation of the New Year's Eve Party in the Park (which was revived by a group of local business-people) and the Sustainable Living Expo.
Council says it "will continue to report regularly to the community on progress being made to enhance" its financial sustainability.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.