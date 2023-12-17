Western Advocate
Home/News/Council

Council explains Living Legends process after rates rise opponent misses out on honour

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated December 17 2023 - 6:50pm, first published 4:00pm
Tracey Denton Seymour (left) nominated Sophie Wright (right) as a Bathurst Living Legend.
BATHURST Regional Council has explained its process for selecting new Living Legends after it was criticised for not giving the honour to a campaigner who fought a supersized rates rise.

MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

