Add it to the list: Much-awarded South Bathurst facility recognised again

Bathurst's multi-million-dollar Central Tablelands Collections Facility in the south of the city has received a new award to add to a bulging cabinet.
This latest was a win in the innovation and resilience category (for projects with a budget of $100,000 or more) at the 2023 IMAGINE Awards.
The awards - held this year at the Art Gallery of NSW - aim to acknowledge the efforts of museums, galleries, and Aboriginal cultural centres across the state.
This latest award follows the 2250-square-metre Central Tablelands Collections Facility being awarded a highly commended in the conservation - interiors and objects category in the NSW National Trust Heritage Awards in May and, a few days later, winning an Australian Museums and Galleries Association national award for sustainability.
The collections facility then won the special project initiative category at the Local Government Professionals Australia Awards on June 1 and followed that up with a Local Government NSW Leo Kelly OAM Arts and Culture Award.
The $4.6 million collections facility officially opened its doors in mid-September last year after about a year of construction.
The repository and learning space provides state-of-the-art collection storage including climate control, specialised racking and security for the council's collections, regional collection groups and larger state-operated institutions.
"This facility will change the way we manage collection items," then-mayor Robert Taylor said at the time.
