Meet the fab five: Art Gallery inflates with host of summer spectacles

PAINTINGS and drawings might be the classic artworks that come to mind when you think of an art gallery, but the summer at BRAG has a lot more in store.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The Bathurst Regional Art Gallery (BRAG) will be hosting five new exhibitions from December until February, all varying from local artists to interstate curations, utilising different artistic techniques and stimuli.
And one exhibition is made up of several inflated pieces.
Artists for the 'Conflated' exhibition were first commissioned during 2020, and the political climate during the pandemic ensured thought-provoking and moving works, specifically designed for the sign of the times.
'Conflated' co-curator and artist Zoë Bastin said some of the works were originally inspired by the lungs, and how they act on an individual level to breathe life into the world.
"Some also ran with the idea of how to explore works that are blown up, that bust out at the seams and capture a sense of air and breathing and what it means to have that magical feeling like being a kid and jumping up and down on a jumping castle and being suspended off the ground," she said.
This has resulted in an array of artworks displayed for 'Conflated'.
There's an interactive inflatable, where people are encouraged to sit or lie, but the catch is that, even though it can be done together, it must still be done in isolation.
This was designed to explore the realms of intimacy, and the difficulties faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Another inflatable explores the threat of global extinction, the consequences of the climate crisis and the impending ecological anxiety regarding the future of our planet.
The realism of the piece, combined with the fact that it was created utilising air makes it all the more meaningful.
To add to the feast for the senses, a found sound work has been created to highlight the importance of breath as a means to have a voice in the world, especially politically.
"It's quite a complex show to walk through, and it's quite moving," Ms Bastin said.
"All of these artists made quite serious works about the politics of those times, but there's also a lot of joy and playfulness in it from the exploration of air."
Another playful exhibition in the gallery, is that of the works of 'Home', which displays works created by local primary school children from Carcoar, Hampton, O'Connell, Sofala, Spring Hill and Wattle Flat, in conjunction with Wiradyuri members.
The gallery will also have three other exhibitions on display, ranging from ceramics, still-life paintings focused on the written word and sculptures highlighting the calibre of women from the Hill End area.
An opening night will be held on Friday, December 15, from 6pm to showcase the amazing array of artworks on display in the gallery, and will feature, music, art, food and drinks.
This will be a ticketed event, and the new exhibitions will be open to the public, free of charge, from December 16.
There will also be a range of activities held at BRAG during the school holidays. A list of these can be found online.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.