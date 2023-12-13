Tonight's the night: future of old ambulance station set to be decided

THE future of the old ambulance station is set to be decided at Wednesday night's council meeting.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The historic William Street building, which was used by paramedics for 90 years, has sat vacant since mid 2019 following the occupation of a purpose-built facility in Commonwealth Street.
In December, 2018, the NSW government offered to sell the building to Bathurst Regional Council for $1, with several conditions attached to the sale, one of which was that the building be predominately for community use.
Council announced a registration of interest process in October, 2023 to find a suitable tenant for the building.
The process closed at the end of November, putting council in a position to evaluate the proposals and select a tenant at the December 13, 2023 ordinary meeting.
Mayor Jess Jennings, who had always been aiming for a decision by the end of the year, indicated that multiple registrations were received.
He is confident that the meeting will conclude with the one that will deliver the best outcome for the building and the city being chosen.
"I'm personally, definitely, extremely hopeful that we are about to see the ambulance station turn around and make a big leap back into the real world," he said.
Should council resolve to select a tenant, Cr Jennings said it will be a "positive result" for the council and broader community.
"It's heading in the right direction and a positive result for Bathurst, both Bathurst council, in terms of turning a stranded asset into - in the long run - an income-generating asset, but particularly for the town of Bathurst to be having a stranded asset that's been dormant for so long reactivated and brought back into community use," he said.
The decision around the old ambulance station will be made during the confidential portion of the meeting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.