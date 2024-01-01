New beginnings, community support, big breakthroughs: Our top 10 stories of 2023

THERE was an endless stream of amazing, dramatic and fascinating sports stories to appear in the Western Advocate throughout 2023.
We've delved into the online statistics and we're bringing you the 10 best-read online stories from a year full of memorable moments.
We enjoyed bringing you stories across a range of Bathurst sports throughout the year and look forward to doing the same in 2024.
GEOFF Thorne's story is one that captured the hearts of readers late in the year.
IN 1973 Thorne was named in the inaugural 34-man Aboriginal All Stars squad, which was set to embark on a landmark tour of New Zealand.
However, the Coonamble man and his touring team were first denied the use of the green and gold colours by ARFL Board of Control, the precursor to the Australian Rugby League.
The Aboriginal All Stars team was forced to wear shirts featuring both maroon and blue, the state colours of Queensland and NSW respectively.
However, at the Koori Knockout on the October long weekend, Thorne, alongside the rest of his surviving teammates, was finally given the recognition he deserved.
AUSTRALIA got swept up by the amazing journey of the Matildas at the FIFA Women's World Cup on home soil, and many eyes were on star player Sam Kerr.
Young Bathurst football player Jasmine Mitchell became the owner of a pair of Kerr's boots after representing NSW Country in the under 14s team.
The team coach was able to orchestrate a pair of Sam Kerr's boots and a signed Matildas jersey to be given to a player - and Mitchell was the lucky recipient.
Like the famous footballer, Jasmine is a young Indigenous striker, who plays for the Eglinton District Football Club ladies second grade team, and fills in weekly for Ladies Premier League.
IT was no surprise to see many people taking interest in former NRL star Blake Ferguson making his first Bathurst appearance in the Peter McDonald Premiership.
Spectators were treated to Ferguson at his best in the Wellington Cowboys' win over hosts Bathurst Panthers.
The Cowboys fullback ran in a hat trick in his side's 42-12 win.
Panthers had no answer for the former Australia and State of Origin player at Carrington Park during a brutal opening half of play that saw the Cowboys run out to a 28-0 lead at the break.
THE Bathurst community rallied behind Tallis Tobin after the young rugby league talent was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.
Tobin was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia, which is likely to keep the Bathurst Panthers junior off work for at least 12 months.
In an effort to support him and his family during the difficult time, Tobin's aunty Nicole set up a GoFundMe fundraiser, which had already raised over $39,000 by the following weekend.
The money will help Tobin cover the cost of ongoing medical bills such as transport for medical appointments, medication and possible stem cell transplant procedures.
TREATMENT of umpires by spectators came into the spotlight over winter when the Bathurst Netball Association (BNA) threw their support behind those with the whistle who had suffered verbal abuse.
The BNA took to its Facebook page to slam instances of abuse, describing it as "truly disheartening".
BNA senior and junior umpire convener Saphai Mitai-Ngatai said some umpires don't want to return because of the abuse they've received.
She said that because of COVID-19, when the 2020 and 2021 seasons were massively affected, umpires did not receive the usual development that they would normally be affordably.
It forced many new umpires had to transition much quicker than usual.
THE St Pat's community showed loads of support to star junior Aiden Stait when the news broke that he'd signed for Top 14 club Aviron Bayonnais.
The 2022 Group 10 under 18s player of the year made the switch to rugby union to train with the NSW Waratahs and play for Sydney University for 2023, and it didn't take long for him to generate buzz.
"I just expected to play for Sydney University, and I never expected the Waratahs to get involved. When they got involved that was one of the happiest days of my life. I was so grateful," Stait said.
"I just wanted to play some football, whether it was league or union ... and now with this happening I just thought it was too good of an opportunity to pass up."
7 Hooper's the junior Bulldog who's grown up to be a Junior Wallaby
LACHLAN Hooper was named in the Junior Wallabies squad that took on the New Zealand under 20s in a two-match series.
It marked the first time that Hooper had worn green and gold, and it was the second time a member of his family gets a chance to bring down a New Zealand side.
In 2019 Lachlan's older brother Tom was a member of the Australian Schoolboys which beat New Zealand 18-14 in Hamilton - and he would go in to be a part of the Wallabies 2023 Rugby World Cup side.
Lachlan played for St Stanislaus' College, then Barker College, was captain of the NSW Waratahs Academy under 18s and followed in the footsteps of his brother in now being in the ACT Brumbies set up.
NOT all rugby league headlines were being created in 2023 because of just on-field action.
Sadly, off-field behaviour was thrust into the spotlight in July when a sideline brawl forced the Peter McDonald Premiership match between the Forbes Magpies and Wellington Cowboys to be abandoned.
Following the Spooner Oval brawl Seaun Stanley Sr and Mick Peachey were given two-year and nine-week bans respectively, which were downgraded to one year and two weeks on appeal.
As well as the Wellington duo, Henry Willis of Forbes was banned for one year, Magpies star and co-captain-coach Mitch Andrews got six weeks and teammate Jake Stenhouse received a two-week suspension.
On top of that, both clubs were fined and the Forbes Magpies were hit with a two-point deduction across all four grades for inadequate ground management.
BATHURST'S Miller Rivett created history in October when he became the first person to win the Mount Panorama Punish for a second time.
Rivett, a 17-year-old from Scots All Saints College, finished ahead of Zbynek Hanys to claim victory in the 2023 edition.
It was the second time Rivett has won it after winning in 2020, which had a restricted field due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rivett was actually trailing Hanys when coming down the Chase and around Murray's Corner, but as the track raised towards home on the straight, the Bathurst runner had enough fuel in the tank to overtake Hanys and win.
BATHURST readers still were hungry for rugby league signing news, even when it wasn't Bathurst Panthers or St Pat's related.
The signing of Jack Buchanan by Orange CYMS in September made big waves in the rugby league community.
Buchanan will come across from Parkes Spacemen, where he won Group 11 player of the year.
The former Wests Tigers forward has bounced around since arriving in the region in 2020, playing for CYMS in 2021, Cowra Magpies in 2022 and Parkes in 2023.
But with the green and gold enduring the season from hell, featuring one win for first grade and reserve grade withdrawing, club figures knew they had to act.
