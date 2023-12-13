Western Advocate
Good news for Bathurst-Orange commuters - and just in time for Christmas

Updated December 13 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 3:32pm
A number of sections of the Mitchell Highway between Bathurst and Orange have been upgraded over a multi-year program on the road.
IT'S the news that Bathurst-Orange commuters have been waiting to hear: work has been completed at two more sections of the Mitchell Highway between the two cities.

