Council selects tenant for the old Bathurst ambulance station

BATHURST Regional Council will enter into direct negotiations with Vivability to lease the former ambulance station building.
The company was one of several parties to make a submission during the registration of interest process that was launched in October, 2023 to find a tenant for the William Street site.
The registrations were considered during the confidential portion of council's ordinary meeting on December 13, 2023.
Councillors selected the Vivability as the tenant and as a result council has agreed to enter into direct negotiations.
Council also acknowledged that the uses proposed for the former ambulance station - yet to be publicly revealed - are consistent with council's objectives for the building as a general community use.
When the NSW government offered to sell the site to council in 2018, one of the conditions of the sale was for the building to be predominately for community use.
Some commercial use is permissible.
MORE TO COME
