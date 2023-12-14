Western Advocate
Home/News/Education
Education

Medicine, journalism on agenda for Bathurst High top achievers

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated December 14 2023 - 12:16pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST High Campus has enjoyed a windfall of band 6s after a number of students received excellent Higher School Certificate (HSC) results.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.