Vivability reveals its exciting vision for the old ambulance station

THE former Bathurst ambulance station building is set to become a food and drink hub under Vivability's redevelopment plans.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The disability support agency was selected by Bathurst Regional Council to become the tenant for the vacant William Street site at the December 13, 2023 ordinary meeting.
Vivability chief executive officer Nick Packham has revealed to the Western Advocate that the plans for the building include a new social enterprise providing employment opportunities for people with disabilities.
"The social enterprise will be a new café, or coffee shop at least, that morphs into a cocktail bar in the evenings, and that will employ around 30 people with disabilities to run that operation," he said.
"It means that we cross over into two different sectors, in terms of the café employees, as well as bar staff.
"So we kind of think if we can train up two lots of people for different industries, then we can over time feed those employees into the broader community.
"We're conscious that no-one in Bathurst can get enough staff. We know that we've got so many people with disabilities in Bathurst that actually want to work, are ready to work, and certainly able to, so we thought we'd seize on that opportunity for the social enterprise."
The former ambulance station will also become the new location for Vivability's community hub for day programs, which are currently run out of the agency's head office.
Vivability already runs a café employing people with disabilities, Café Viva, and Mr Packham confirmed this existing business would continue to operate from the Catholic cathedral grounds in addition to the new café and cocktail bar in lower William Street.
"We'll certainly continue to operate Café Viva. Absolutely," he said.
"And what we'll find is we'll still operate The Big Lunch from Café Viva and all our catering will operate out of Café Viva as well, and the new coffee shop will be quite different."
Mr Packham said the former ambulance station is a landmark site in Bathurst, and that's what prompted Vivability's interest in the building.
"We were looking for a new opportunity in terms of a new social enterprise, and also we were conscious that our current head office, which also houses the hub for our day programs, the lease was coming to an end in the next little while," he said.
"So, we had been looking for some time at a suitable location.
"We particularly wanted a CBD location because of the social enterprise and we've got some great plans for the building."
While the location is a great opportunity, the building does present some challenges with its age.
Mr Packham said Vivability plans to renovate the building, including adding a lift and upgrading all of the bathrooms, to make it suitable for the community hub, café and cocktail bar.
"It's basically a complete refit of the inside of the building, but it certainly will have a lift to allow people to use all of the building," he said.
All going well, the café and cocktail bar will be open in six months, while the rest of the building is expected to be complete in early to mid 2025.
The former ambulance station has sat empty for more than four years since the city's paramedics relocated to a purpose-built facility in Commonwealth Street in mid 2019.
Prior to that, it had been the home base for paramedics in Bathurst for 90 years.
Now that Vivability has been selected as the tenant, Bathurst council will enter into direct negotiations for the tenancy, and a report will come to council once a lease is ready to be finalised.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.