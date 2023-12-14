MacKillop College snags a first in the state for the HSC, and ATARs over 90

MACKILLOP College students waited with bated breath on the morning of December 14, to finally learn their results from the Higher School Certificate (HSC) exams earlier this year.
At 6am, individual marks came out for each subject, and from this, students could do their best to calculate an Australian Tertiary Admissions Rank (ATAR) before official results were released at 9am.
As a cohort, the MacKillop year 12 class of 2023 achieved amazing results.
One student, Sara Burke, even received first in the state for HSC Japanese in Context Course, and is currently celebrating with her family in Japan.
On the morning in which the results were released, MacKillop hosted a breakfast to commemorate students achievements.
Year 12 coordinator for the class of 2023 Kylie Dickenson was in attendance, and said that she was very pleased with the results.
"I'm really proud of them, they've put in a lot of hard work," she said.
"And under some circumstances it wasn't easy for them, so they've really managed to do the best under those circumstances, and they should be really proud of their efforts."
Not only did the students achieve a range of high marks, Mrs Dickenson said that the competitive nature of the girls worked in their favour, to drive them to perform at the best of their ability.
And this is what they did, regardless of the fact that the majority of students had already received offers for early entry.
"They're very competitive, and they want to do their best because they know that as a group it makes them all do better, and that's a really nice mentality that we have here," she said.
Two students who had previously received offers into several universities were Esther Wong, and Chelsea Muller, and both students still received multiple band 6 results, as well as ATARs in the 90s.
Esther managed to score three band 6s in accelerated Studies of Religion (SOR), ancient history, and extension English E4.
From these results, her ATAR totalled a 92.10.
With this achievement, she will be off in 2024 to study medical science in either Canberra, Newcastle or Sydney.
And to celebrate for the day, she was heading to Newcastle to acknowledge another important academic milestone in the family.
"My brother ... he's graduating from his Honours today, so we're going up to celebrate," she said.
As for Chelsea, she will be spending the day at work, aiming to save every penny before heading to university to study medicine in 2024.
With an ATAR of 91.5, and two band 6s secured, she intends to study from Charles Sturt University in Orange, but has also received an offer to study pre-medicine in Wollongong.
Though both girls performed exceptionally well, they agreed that they were simply relieved that the HSC was over and done with.
They are both looking forward to what the world has in store for 2024.
