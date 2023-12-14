'It's all about creating a pathway': Sparks ready to lead Bushrangers

FROM one leading role to another.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Alex Sparks will take on Bathurst Bushrangers senior men's tier one coaching duties for the 2024 AFL Central West season just over two years after serving as the club's president.
Sparks will look to bring his experience from that time in the president's role to a new on-field leadership role, as the Bushrangers look to bounce back from a grand final derby defeat next year.
He said it was the perfect time to step up and take on a new challenge.
"The president role is off field but the principles remain the same in that you're providing a vision and making sure you can execute that," he said.
"I've coached a lot before previously so it's going to be an exciting change.
"I'd been tossing up the idea of coaching for about the last three to four years. I'm now at the point where the family and business life is more stable, so I thought now was the time to put my hand up."
Sparks is a long time junior and senior member of the club.
He first tasted senior premiership success in 2009, had a year as vice-president before his three years as president and has coached both junior and reserve grade Bushrangers sides in the past.
Sparks shares a similar vision to the one recently proposed by newly-elected club president Graeme Grundy, in that he wants to put a focus on providing the perfect pathway for the Bushrangers' younger players.
"We've got some really experienced players in there. We're going to lose some of those players but what that means is that we're able to bring through some of our youth," he said.
"It's all about creating a pathway for our juniors to come up through. That's what I'm most excited about - seeing our younger players stepping up into the top grade.
"We want to give all the support we can to see them succeed. That's something I've got a massive focus on this year."
The coaching role exchanges hands from one Alex to another, after Alex Davey took on the job in 2023.
Bushrangers' bid for a third straight senior men's tier one premiership was thwarted by local rivals Giants in this year's grand final.
Such a defeat can act as a great motivator for a team, but Sparks said the biggest driver of success for the side will be how well they can create a great atmosphere.
"It's a position we haven't found ourselves in for quite some time. We'd won a couple of premierships in a row before that. It's an exciting opportunity because we're the chasers now," he said.
"However, at the end of the day people are playing football for the enjoyment of it. If we can have a bit of extra motivation to help with that process and help with our pre-season then that's great, but everyone's just happy getting together trying to achieve the ultimate goal - regardless of what happened the previous year."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.