On The Tee | Wilds posts impressive score to win Summer Cup

The prestigious Summer Cup was played on Saturday in memory of local golfing great Stuart Robinson and it was Tony Wilds who duly saluted with victory courtesy of a great score of 43 points.
John Young (40) and Wayne Boserio (39) filled the minor placings in A grade while the scratch went to the very talented Luke Ellis on 36 points.
Michael McIntosh made the trip from Port Macquarie a fruitful one thanks to 41 points and the B grade win.
Anthony Johnston and Michael Godfrey both had 39 points to take home a voucher.
The enigmatic John Fagan was the scratch victor with 25 points.
Mark Sullivan, John Lennon and Chris McGrath had a ding dong battle in pursuit of the C grade title after they tied on 37 points.
In the end Sullivan got the nod on a countback.
Seventenn points enabled David Gates to win the scratch.
Zara Noonan was ultra impressive in crafting 39 points to win the women's event from Gabby Volk (35) and Cindy Perfect (34)
The Mixed Foursomes were played on Sunday with the superstar pairing of Adam Hodges and Mary Housler winning for the second time in three years after returning a 27 hole score of 125 to be four clear of Darryn Bruce and Jane Mitchell.
Husband and wife pairing Mick and Dee Locke were declared the nett winners on 107.
Mick Locke was once again in the headlines, this time taking out Thursday's A grade event with a stellar 42 points.
Alex Gale (39) and Phil Campbell (38) found a spot on the podium.
A wonderful three under par round garnered the scratch for Jayden Every.
Mark Booth even shocked himself with a majestic 45 points to take home the B grade spoils.
Left in his considerable wake were Russ McCarthy (40) and Scott Kay (38).
The consistent Kevin Volk (22 points) signing for the scratch.
Lyn Cameron and Gabby Volk both had 39 points, Cameron getting the chocolates on a countback.
Dee McCarthy was a shot further back in third.
