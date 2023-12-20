Stern warning for woman who was caught driving illegally ... again

A WOMAN has been taken off the road for one month after she got behind the wheel with a suspended licence.
Marlee Rebecca Simpson, 29, of Durham Street, West Bathurst, was absent in Bathurst Local Court on December 12, 2023 when she was sentenced for driving with a suspended licence.
Simpson pleaded guilty to the charge on a prior occasion.
Police documents before the court said Simpson was behind the wheel of a white Kia heading along Durham Street at about 2.45pm on October 9, 2023 when she was spotted by police.
After a check in the RMS database, police pulled Simpson over.
When asked if her licence was still suspended, Simpson said it was current because she had paid outstanding fines, according to police.
But she couldn't provide proof.
Further checks also showed she still could not legally drive.
MAGISTRATE Elizabeth Ellis convicted Simpson, and told her Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Simon Populin to pass on a message, given she was absent from proceedings.
"Tell her not to drive," Ms Ellis said, noting previous matters on Simpson's record, including a disqualified driving charge.
Simpson was disqualified from driving for one month.
