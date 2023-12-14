'Discussions regarding the best location': Concern about greyhounds body's future in Bathurst

THERE are concerns that a greyhound welfare body headquarters set up in Bathurst with great fanfare less than six years ago might be lost to the city.
The Greyhound Welfare and Integrity Commission has been operating out of one of the floors of the post office building since mid-2018 after a fit-out to the space that was said to be worth about $450,000.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole was in government when the headquarters set up shop in Bathurst and is now in opposition after the Coalition lost office in March.
He said he had been hearing rumours that there were "plans to move the Greyhound Welfare and Integrity Commission out of Bathurst and into metropolitan Sydney" and today called on Racing Minister David Harris to "give assurances that this is not the case".
Having been contacted by the Western Advocate, a spokesperson for the Racing Minister provided a short statement.
"There are discussions regarding the best location for GWIC [Greyhound Welfare and Integrity Commission] moving forward," the spokesperson said.
"Before any decision is made, there will be consultation with stakeholders."
The commission was born out of the NSW Coalition Government's aborted attempt to ban dog racing in the state.
At the time of the commission's establishment, it was said that it would create about 60 jobs, half of which would be in Bathurst.
Mr Toole said that it is his understanding that there are now around 24 commission jobs in Bathurst and having the greyhounds body in the city generates about $4 million for the economy each year.
He said he wanted the minister to "provide assurances to the workers, to the families and to the community" that the commission and its local jobs are not going anywhere.
"I hope this is not another city-centric decision made at the expense of regional and rural communities," he said.
At the time that Bathurst was selected as the site for the commission's headquarters, the reasoning was the city's central location in the region and its proximity to Sydney.
Establishing the commission was one of a number of recommendations of the Greyhound Industry Reform Panel, chaired by former Premier Morris Iemma, and Bathurst was reported to have been chosen after an independent review.
The Greyhound Welfare and Integrity Commission describes itself as being responsible for controlling and regulating greyhound racing; registering greyhounds and industry participants; and investigating animal welfare and integrity concerns relating to greyhound racing in NSW, among other tasks.
THE Greyhound Welfare and Integrity Commission's establishment in Bathurst in 2018 followed a bruising 2016 for the NSW Coalition Government in which it banned greyhound racing in the state and then reversed that decision only months later.
The Nationals lost the seat of Orange to the Shooters and Fishers' Phil Donato in a by-election in late 2016, Troy Grant resigned as deputy premier days later and Premier Mike Baird announced early in the new year that he was leaving politics.
Mr Donato, who now sits as an independent, retained the seat of Orange at the subsequent two NSW elections.
