Man stole milk and biscuits, but managed to leave his phone behind

A MAN has been given a jail term after he resisted police and, in a separate incident, stole from a shop and then swore at one of its staff.
Trevor Clayton Murray, 50, of Summer Street, Orange, was brought in from prison to Bathurst Local Court on December 12, 2023 to be sentenced for:
Police documents tendered to the court said police went to a home on Lambert Street in Bathurst at around 10.20pm on August 23, 2023 following reports of a man dressed in dark clothes looking into backyards.
As police were patrolling the area, they saw Murray out the front of a Rocket Street home.
After putting Murray's details into the police system, police said they found previous information which led them to be suspicious.
Police said Murray became agitated as they asked if he was wearing two pairs of pants, which he denied.
After he refused to remove the first pair, police tried to handcuff him, but police said he became irate.
He was given a number of bursts of OC spray, but police said his behaviour continued.
He was subjected to a strip search and taken to Bathurst Police Station, but no items of interest were found.
On a separate occasion, Murray was caught on CCTV leaving Aldi in Orange at around 3.20pm on July 30 with a one-litre bottle of milk and chocolate biscuits which he hadn't bought.
As Murray left through the sliding glass doors, he was chased by the duty manager, dropping his phone.
The manager took it and stored it for safekeeping.
Murray went to Orange Police Station at around 9am the next day, asked about his phone, then went to Aldi, according to police documents.
When he asked staff for the person from the day prior, another manager spoke with Murray, who told him he had stolen items the day before and she was calling the police.
Police documents said Murray demanded to have his phone back as he swore at the woman.
She gave the phone to him and police went to the store a short time later and got CCTV footage after speaking with the manager, who was described as "visibly shaken and upset".
LEGAL Aid solicitor Keith Kuan told the court that his client's outrage about the strip search was understandable.
"He matched the generic description of a person who was wanted ... There was nothing found," Mr Kuan said.
"His agitation only really arose when police wanted to search his pants; it sparked somewhat of an emotional reaction."
Murray spoke directly to Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis earlier in the sentencing procedure and said he stole the milk because "I was thirsty".
Despite Murray having an extensive criminal record, Mr Kuan said the Section 5 threshold - meaning jail had to be considered - was not met.
Ms Ellis disagreed.
"I get the impression you're your own worst enemy, things went haywire," Ms Ellis said.
Murray was given a seven-month jail term, with a non-parole period of two months.
With the sentence backdated to an earlier date, he was eligible for release from prison on December 15, 2023.
