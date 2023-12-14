Best in biology and best in Bathurst: Xavier makes his school proud

SCOTS All Saints College student Xavier Haynes worked hard and was rewarded with not only the best Australian Tertiary Admissions Rank (ATAR) of his class, but the highest one across the whole of Bathurst.
The Year 12 student received his Higher School Certificate (HSC) results on Thursday, December 14, which revealed the outstanding ATAR of 99.15.
For those unfamiliar, the highest possible ATAR a student can get is 99.95.
But the ATAR was not the only cause for celebration for Xavier, who also placed equal first in the state in biology.
That came as quite a surprise, as he never would have thought his best result would come in biology.
"I don't think it has really sunk in yet. Maybe it will take a while to sink in," he said.
For most Year 12 students, their HSC exams are contained to just one year, but for Xavier, he has been working on this for much longer.
He sat his advanced mathematics and extension one mathematics HSC exams in year 10 and year 11 respectively, and then throughout 2023 prepared for his remaining subjects, which were physics, chemistry, advanced English, and extension one English.
He said he was "quite overjoyed" to see his ATAR.
"This is a very high ATAR and a very big achievement for me, something that I've really strived for for the past 13 years," he said.
Xavier has ambitions to study medicine in 2024, but just where that will be at is still to be determined.
He has applied to six different courses across three states and is waiting to see if he will be offered a place in any of them.
He's also still considering whether to become a general practitioner or a specialist, but he's in no rush to make a decision.
"I'm hoping that with the experience I would get, if I'm given the opportunity to study as a medical student and do placements in hospitals, with the experiences of different fields I can really sift out what I'm passionate about," Xavier said.
Fellow SASC high achiever, college vice captain Francesca Burke, is also taking a more relaxed approach to her future.
After studying advanced English, advanced mathematics, legal studies, PDHPE, biology, and business studies, she received an ATAR of 96.1.
But instead of jumping straight into further education, she will be taking a gap year to give herself time to work, travel and figure out exactly what she wants to do.
"It's way more normalised now [to take a gap year]. So many people do it," she said.
"If you don't know, it's totally fine to not know. I'm not 100 per cent sure. It's good to just figure it out, to give yourself this time and space to figure it out."
At this stage, she plans to study teaching after her gap year, a career path partly inspired by her father.
"I think I've always wanted to be a teacher," Francesca said.
"My dad's a teacher and I can really appreciate how a good teacher influences your life.
"I've seen how good teachers can be for people, so I'd like to do the same."
The efforts of Xavier and Francesca are just a highlight of what was a really successful year for the graduating class of SASC.
As a group, they netted 29 band 6 results, and generally achieved above average results in numerous subjects.
Head of College Richard Ford was particularly impressed with the results students achieved in agriculture.
"Many have achieved band 6s, the highest possible level of achievement, and [agriculture is] a significant focus for the college with the space that we've got," he said.
"The agricultural opportunities we have are really unrivalled in the Central West and students clearly have benefited from all the opportunities available in the area of agriculture within and beyond the classroom."
He congratulated all the year 12 students for their outstanding efforts in the HSC.
"We're incredibly proud of the way students have performed again in 2023," Mr Ford said.
"Having spoken to many of the students this morning, to hear that they have managed to get entry into the courses that they want is incredibly gratifying for our whole staff, who have been a big part of their journey and their wonderful achievements."
