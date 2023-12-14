Stannies' top ATAR student has an eye on a physics career

ST STANISLAUS' College student Mitchell Peters has a love for physics and he wants it to take him all over the world.
Students all across NSW received their HSC marks at 6am on Thursday before the Australian Tertiary Admission Ranks (ATAR) were released three hours later.
Mitchell Peters scored the best ATAR at Stannies with 93.05.
He's hoping to attend Australian National University in Canberra next year, to start a dual degree of advanced science with honours and mathematical science.
"The dream would be to get involved in research and development or working with big companies that are leading innovative technology," he said.
"I'd like to go to CERN (European Organization for Nuclear Research) in Switzerland and travel around to be able to see all the things."
Mr Peters said he would like to research particle physics.
"That's probably my favourite thing," he said.
"It's the study of the most fundamental objects of our universe. It goes hand-in-hand with quantum mechanics a bit and it's really about the study of how small things can get and what is the property of these things.
"We have a periodic table, but we also have something called the standard model and that tells you all the things that make up atoms and it tells you about their properties.
"The way we find these things out is by using particle accelerators."
During his HSC, Mr Peters studied physics, English advanced, software design and development, mathematics four units and
