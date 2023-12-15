Hannah's been helping the city feel that Christmas spirit | Tuned In

WE'VE been feeling festive at 2MCE as Christmas draws closer.
Hannah's Good Time Music has been bringing the Christmas spirit to the airwaves each Friday at 1pm throughout December, featuring a range of your favourite songs celebrating the season.
Hannah Meyers and co-hosts Liam Veigel and Madi Smith present a range of favourite feel-good songs with which you can't help but sing along.
A highlight of the show for both presenters and listeners is Hannah's Good Time Karaoke, where the team sing along to a song live on air and invite you to join in.
Yesterday [Friday, December 15] marked the end-of-year Christmas special for Hannah's Good Time Music, rounding off another year of broadcasting.
Thank you to Hannah, Liam and Madi and the Meyers family for all the work you put into the show.
Hannah's Good Time Music will be back next year at the same time with a special celebrating five years of being on air.
You'll hear all about it right here in Tuned In.
2MCE was recently recognised in the Upper House of the NSW Parliament.
Sam Farraway MLC put forward a notice of motion to note and acknowledge 2MCE's role in the community and as a teaching resource at Charles Sturt University.
The notice also included congratulations for 2MCE volunteers for their work in presenting a diverse range of programs that serve the interests of the local community.
The motion was moved on behalf of Mr Farraway by Wes Fang MLC.
National Radio News, the news service for the community broadcasting sector based at the 2MCE studios, was also acknowledged.
The motion also acknowledged that community broadcasting is a vital part of the Australian media landscape.
The House agreed to the motion. The station was honoured to receive this recognition.
