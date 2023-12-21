Woman stole pet beds, baskets and a doll. And then police arrived

A WOMAN has been jailed after breaking into a home and stealing items including a woman's washing, her pet beds and CDs.
Shyanne Shaw, 28, of Rivett Place, Kelso, was sentenced to one year behind bars after she pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to:
Dressed in a black balaclava, Shaw went to a woman's home in Bathurst at around 8.40am on September 4, 2023, breaching a condition of an AVO, according to police documents before the court.
Shaw was caught on video footage pressing herself up against a wall as she tried to avoid a doorbell camera before she walked into the backyard and tried to get inside through locked doors.
Shaw ripped a flyscreen off a bathroom window and got inside the home, where she took two Samsung Tablets and a jar of fruit from the victim in the matter.
She left at 8.48am and returned at around 9.20am.
Police said Shaw went back to the property wearing a white surgical mask and called out to the victim from the front door before she went inside the home.
The victim was at Bathurst Police Station at this time to report the first incident.
When she got a notification on her phone about movement at her front door, the victim showed police the footage.
Shaw took wicker baskets, a cat bed, a plastic tub of CDs and a number of television cables and placed them outside the front door.
She then took a washing basket full of the victim's washing, a dog bed and a doll.
Police arrived at the home around 9.30am.
"Argh dammit, [expletive]," Shaw said, according to police.
She was taken to hospital and, after being released on September 14, was arrested.
SHAW - who appeared by audio-visual link from prison - struggled as Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis read through the charge during the December 12, 2023 sentencing.
"Do we have to?" Shaw asked.
Her criminal history was a topic of conversation as Legal Aid solicitor Keith Kuan explained it had only begun in 2020.
"Effectively, her self-medication with drugs was the catalyst for this," Mr Kuan said.
Ms Ellis said it was "regrettable" Shaw had done little to address her drug use and said it was only affecting her health.
"It's very clear to me that for as long as you're going to take illegal drugs, you will be ill. You must put in the work [to stop]," Ms Ellis said.
Shaw was given a non-parole period of five months and will be eligible for release from prison on February 3, 2024.
