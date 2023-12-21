Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Woman stole pet beds, baskets and a doll. And then police arrived

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated December 21 2023 - 2:24pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A WOMAN has been jailed after breaking into a home and stealing items including a woman's washing, her pet beds and CDs.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.