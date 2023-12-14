Unsolicited proposal for old TAFE building piques council's interest

BATHURST Regional Council will enter into negotiations with an undisclosed group for the potential redevelopment of the former TAFE precinct.
A last-minute mayoral minute was placed on the agenda for the December 13, 2023 ordinary meeting of council, which drew attention to the unsolicited proposal.
The proposal comes from a specialist development group with an interest in Bathurst and with experience in specialist residential and mixed-use developments, including adaptive reuse of heritage buildings.
The group has requested to not be identified at this stage and to operate under an exclusive arrangement with council because of the significant commercial risks involved in developing the concept into a detailed proposal.
Council will undertake "without prejudice" due diligence over the coming months, meaning neither party is committed to anything and can walk away at any time.
"There are no commitments from council other than to ensure the interests of council and the community are forefront during this phase of discussions," mayor Jess Jennings said.
"Community consultation will be part of the following phase, should the group and council wish to continue negotiations on a specific proposal."
The unsolicited proposal comes after an unsuccessful expression of interest process, which concluded in August, 2022.
