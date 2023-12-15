New conference helps networking among region's villages

BATHURST mayor Jess Jennings is hoping the inaugural meeting of the region's villages can help better facilitate networking and development in the future.
Rockley, Perthville, Wattle Flat, Napoleon Reef, Trunkey Creek, Raglan, Sofala and Hill End were all represented at the first Conference of the Villages at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC) on Thursday, December 14.
Sean Haylen, the general manager of Destination Central (a branch of Destination NSW), also spoke at the meeting.
Running for roughly four hours, the conference was an opportunity for each village to speak about their community, its management structure and issues.
Cr Jennings, who has been the initiator of the Conference of the Villages, said it was positive to see all the villages come together.
"I think there was quite a lot of interest and I personally learnt a lot about villages' finer details," he said.
"We got a chance to learn about some of their issues. They aren't new, but I think it will help us solving them moving forward."
In terms of how often the group will meet, Cr Jennings said there was a consensus for meeting every six months.
Following the meeting, a proceedings document will be compiled, which will detail all village representatives' details.
"That will facilitate networking between villages," he said.
"I already saw people exchanging phone numbers and emails today, so that's a key part of getting better organised, is being better networked."
Perthville representative Dr John Trollor found the conference a "great initiative".
"Everyone had ample time to put their case at the meeting," he said.
"There were some excellent presentations. Some groups were really advanced like Sofala and Hill End."
Some of the key issues raised by all the villages included crown lands, tourism value, volunteering, master-planning, grants, lawn management, cemeteries and communication.
