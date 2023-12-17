Decision delayed on charitable fund for Bathurst's cultural assets

MAYOR Jess Jennings' plan to establish a charitable fund to encourage donations to Bathurst's cultural assets has hit a roadblock.
The mayoral minute detailing the concept of the Mayor of Bathurst Charitable Fund was set to be decided at the December 13, 2023 ordinary meeting of Bathurst Regional Council.
The purpose of the charitable fund was to bring seven of the city's cultural and community assets, which all individually have tax-deductible gift recipient (DGR) status, under the one umbrella.
By doing this, Cr Jennings hoped it would make it easier to tap into Australia's philanthropic market and attract donations for facilities including the Bathurst Rail Museum, Chifley Home and Bathurst Library.
"Given that the mayor of the day is connected to this policy into the future, I think it is designed to help recognise that there is a benefit to the broader community of Bathurst when people make philanthropic donations, not just simply to the specific item of which they are wanting to support, and that they can feel that the city has recognised that and that their contributions are recognised at the mayoral level," he said.
But when the mayoral minute came up for discussion, concerns were raised about a lack of detail and potential grey areas.
There was also back-and-forth discussion between Cr Jennings and Cr Kirralee Burke, who said she wanted to see the final details of the charitable fund before making a decision.
In response to the concerns, Cr Andrew Smith suggested the item be deferred.
Cr Jennings took the suggestion on board.
"I'm more than happy to read the room and it doesn't bother me if it's deferred," he said.
Councillors voted unanimously to defer the item.
The item is expected to return to the chamber for determination in early 2024.
