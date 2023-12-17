Theobald, Wood set to gain valuable experience over summer

SUMMER holidays is the time to relax and soak up the sun for some, but for Bathurst juniors Audrey Thoebald and Clara Wood it's also an opportunity to take to the courts and further their basketball skills.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The Bathurst Goldminers duo have been selected to take part in the first ever edition of the Suzy Batkovic Challenge, which will bring together basketball association's top under 13s players for a skills development camp at Maitland on January 11.
Bathurst Goldminers board member Mel Sullivan said the Suzy Batkovic Challenge has been designed to target an important age group when it comes to identifying and developing promising basketball talent.
"It's a really exciting time for both of them," she said.
"In the past we've had the Under 12s Jamboree, which they've both been able to attend, and for the next step they've had to wait until the HPP [High Performance Program] under 14s trials. With the way age groups work in basketball you'll often see players who just turn 12 playing in under 14s.
"For this challenge to come to fruition, it acknowledges the gap between under 12s and 14s. It allows them to keep up their basketball development, and this is such a crucial age group."
Sullivan was fortunate enough to coach the talent duo during their time in the Goldminers under 12s squad.
During that time she got to see a lot of what Theobald and Wood have to offer.
Theobald's dribbling and handling has enabled her to be a dangerous guard while Wood's combination of height, shooting and passing make her a valuable option at forward.
At the Under 12s Jamboree the Bathurst girls were fortunate enough to be teammates, and they produced plenty of highlights - winning five of their six matches.
Sullivan said it's great seeing two girls who have the potential to bolster the profile of women's basketball for Bathurst's junior program.
"It's great seeing two girls selected," she said.
"We've just come off the Rural Women's League, where we're trying to promote women in sport. Our boys numbers this year means we have a development team and a first team for all age groups, whereas we don't have those numbers in the girls teams.
"Trying to build those numbers with two players like Audrey and Clara will be fantastic."
Theobald and Wood, along with Charli Burton, will also be taking part in the 3X3 State Titles in Penrith on January 27.
Bathurst Goldminers have confirmed that they'll have at least one girls team in every Western Junior League age group next season, with the under 18s set to make their return for 2024.
Clara's father, Iain, was recently named as the coach for that squad.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.