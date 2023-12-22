Police pointed out something problematic about man's licence

A MAN who said he only realised he couldn't drive when he was pulled over by police has been taken off the road for longer.
Jayden Bruce Butler, 23, of Parson Close, West Bathurst, was absent in Bathurst Local Court on December 13, 2023 when he was sentenced for driving with a suspended licence.
Butler wrote to the court to enter a plea of guilt to the charge.
Police documents before the court said Butler was behind the wheel of a silver Kia Rio heading west along Bonnor Street in Kelso when he was stopped by police at around 5.30pm on October 25, 2023.
Police said Butler was asked for his licence and gave a digital version.
When police pointed out that it said "suspended" at the top of the application, Butler said "I realise that now", according to the police documents.
Police said Butler told them he thought the suspension might have been due to a mobile infringement notice, but had not made any inquiries about it.
Checks confirmed Butler was suspended for excessive demerit points until December 18, 2023.
MAGISTRATE Elizabeth Ellis read the charge against Butler aloud in court, and noted his written plea of guilt.
Butler was convicted and fined $400.
He was also disqualified from getting behind the wheel for a further three months.
