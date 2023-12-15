Western Advocate
Home/News/Education
Education

The list of all high achieving HSC students in Bathurst for 2023

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated December 15 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THERE were some great results for Bathurst students on Thursday, when the Higher School Certificate (HSC) results were released.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.