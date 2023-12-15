The list of all high achieving HSC students in Bathurst for 2023

THERE were some great results for Bathurst students on Thursday, when the Higher School Certificate (HSC) results were released.
Across the city's five high schools - Bathurst High, Kelso High, MacKillop College, St Stanislaus' College and Scots All Saints College - there were 56 students that achieved at least one band 6 (a mark of 90-100 in a subject).
MacKillop College's Sara Burke achieved first in the state in Japanese in context, as well as Scots All Saints College's Xavier Haynes in biology.
Speaking to the Western Advocate on Thursday, Mr Haynes said he never would have thought his best result would come in biology.
"I don't think it has really sunk in yet. Maybe it will take a while to sink in," he said.
Mr Haynes had the best Australian Tertiary Admissions Rank (ATAR) score in Bathurst, with 99.15.
Bathurst High students scored 22 band 6s, up from the 15 that was recorded in 2022, with principal Ken Barwick saying it was the best result for the school since he's been in the top job.
Hossam Dahshan had the best ATAR in the school with 98.00, ahead of classmates Thomas Lee with 97.15.
Kelso High had its most band 6s in a decade, with Chloe Stapleton's ATAR of 92.25 the best result for the school this year.
To celebrate the success of Bathurst's class of 2023, we've put together a list of all the high achieving students from the city's five high schools.
