Police said man made honest admission as soon as he was pulled over

A MAN has been convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court after he was caught driving with a cancelled licence.
Cody Robert Cocorelis, 19, of George Street, Bathurst, was fined $800 and disqualified for six months as a result of Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis' finding of guilt in the matter.
Police documents before the court said Cocorelis was driving on Rankin Street in Bathurst at around 9.45pm on November 11, 2023 when he was stopped by police.
"I'll be honest, I'm disqualified," Cocorelis said, according to police.
Checks on the Roads and Maritime Services database showed Cocorelis' licence had been disqualified for three months until November 9.
It was then endorsed as cancelled from November 10 onwards.
Ms Ellis read the charge aloud against Cocorelis and found the matter proved in his absence.
