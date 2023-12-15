North believes potential developers of old TAFE site have done their homework

SECRECY surrounds the potential redevelopment of the former TAFE building, but at least one councillor is feeling confident about the mystery developer's plans.
It was revealed at the December 13, 2023 ordinary meeting, in a last-minute mayoral minute, that Bathurst Regional Council had received an unsolicited proposal from a specialist development group regarding the old TAFE precinct in William Street.
The mayoral minute stated that the group, which has not to be identified at this stage, has "an interest in Bathurst".
The group has experience in specialist residential and mixed use developments, including adaptive re-use of heritage buildings, and initial investigations by council indicate the group has internal resources in architecture, engineering and project management.
It's also understood the group has the capacity to deliver projects of this nature and scale.
But just what the plans for the prominent site are remain completely under wraps.
Councillor Ian North, though, has expressed his confidence in the group after sitting through a presentation in early December.
"I'm pretty sure it was pretty unanimous across the room that night that this sounds great, that we need to do more work on it, but this really would be a great thing for Bathurst," he said.
"Like we talk about with the integrated medical centre, this has the ability to further invigorate the centre of town, and I really, really felt good about it and I thought, 'Here's a chance'."
There are two key factors that suggest to him that they are heading down the right path to finally revitalise the old TAFE precinct.
The first is that the development group had clearly conducted substantial research before bringing their proposal to council, including thoroughly looking at the city's planning documents.
"These guys knew what was involved and what could and couldn't be done with the things they're looking at. They're very professional," Cr North said.
The other factor is the group's experience in adaptive reuse of heritage buildings.
"These guys have been clearly doing this sort of work. They're interested in heritage, they understand and respect heritage, and they have experience. That's vital," Cr North said.
"... The experience is definitely important. A new one coming in and throwing ideas around and having no background to understand how to do it would worry me, but I felt super confident the whole way through in the presentation.
"We've just got to keep asking questions."
He said there are clear lines of communication between council and the development group, and he looks forward to further discussing the proposal over the coming months.
Council has agreed to negotiate exclusively with the group during a due diligence period, estimated to last no more than six months.
The due diligence will occur "without prejudice", meaning there is no commitment and either party can walk away at any time.
Bathurst Regional Council agreed to take over ownership of the old TAFE building from the NSW government in June, 2013.
It was formally handed over to council in 2016.
The site continued to remain vacant, but things were looking up when, in mid 2019, council accepted Charles Sturt University's offer of a $100,000 contribution towards developing a Town Square Master Plan.
CSU was considering developing a campus in the Bathurst central business district, and the old TAFE building was believed to be one of the options it was investigating.
In September, 2021, council launched an expression of interest (EOI) process to find a suitable party willing to redevelop the former TAFE site.
The process officially concluded in August, 2022, with council unable to find what it was looking for despite multiple deadline extensions.
The specialist development group came to council in December, 2023 with the unsolicited proposal.
General manager David Sherley told the Western Advocate that this group did not make a submission during the EOI process.
