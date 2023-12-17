Western Advocate
Park proved an inspiration for early postcards | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
December 17 2023 - 5:00pm
Machattie Park was the subject of many of Bathurst's pictorial postcards over the decades.
OUR photo this week, as we move towards Christmas, is a Beavis Bros, Royal Studios Christmas postcard of Bathurst's famous Machattie Park, taken in the mid-1890s. Gas lighting has been installed throughout the park.

When the park was established by a gardener from Orange, the transformation from barrenness to luxuriance was so agreeable to the citizens of Bathurst that hordes visited the site to amaze at the progress.

