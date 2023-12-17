Park proved an inspiration for early postcards | Yesterday, Today

When the park was established by a gardener from Orange, the transformation from barrenness to luxuriance was so agreeable to the citizens of Bathurst that hordes visited the site to amaze at the progress.
Both the Beavis brothers regularly produced a festive postcard or number of festive pictorial postcards for the Christmas season.
For many Christmases, the public were treated to impressive displays of images that customers could purchase for their families and friends.
By the end of November 1890, Messrs Beavis Bros had fitted studios in Howick and William streets that would hold their own against many of the leading metropolitan establishments for elegance and appliance with which to turn out the very best of work.
Pictorial postcards were becoming very popular not only in Bathurst, but Australia-wide.
Messrs J.R. and A. Jones of William Street had a series of 10 Bathurst views reproduced from the best photos of Messrs C.J. Beavis of George Street and C.H. Beavis of Howick Street, whose photos were so favourably known.
The first series was just a trial and they thought the postcards were equal to anything produced in the state.
Some 5000 cards were printed and were sold at one penny each.
In early December 1906, Messrs J.R. and A. Jones were advertising that they had a number of hand-coloured postcards on display ready for Christmas.
There were 18 postcards of Bathurst parks, streets and church views, both in postcard form and larger cabinet sizes, which had been mounted.
They were absolutely the best that Bathurst's National Advocate had seen.
The images had been enamelled and hand-coloured by a local artist, being most suitable to convey greetings during the coming festive season.
Initially, postcards were produced by traditional photographic methods. They gained rapid popularity and eventually dominated the market. These generally measured 3.5 by 5.25 inches.
A midget postcard (2.75 by 3.5 inches) was also produced, but was not popular.
Photomechanical reproduction eventually took over, although "real photo" postcards were still being produced by photographers up until after the Second World War.
Machattie Park was the subject of many of Bathurst's pictorial postcards over the decades.
The park, established on the site of the old jail, was declared open to the public by Alderman E.T. Webb, then-mayor of Bathurst, on the evening of December 18, 1888.
In mid-January the following year, Bathurst Regional Council received a letter from Doctors Spencer and Machattie guaranteeing that the Progress Association would contribute £500 for the purpose of beautifying the new park, provided the council would subscribe a like sum.
The offer was accepted and a premium advertised for the best design, which was awarded to James Hine, an architect in Bathurst.
The services of Mr A. Patterson, who was working for Orange Council, was secured. He was appointed as head gardener for the park.
On April 21, 1890, along with a small gang of labourers, Patterson set about working on the new park.
So skilfully and so rapidly was his work accomplished, it was said that the flowers seemed almost to grow at his command, trees to flourish at his touch, and prettily bordered walks and artistically laid-out plots to evolve themselves from chaos at his will.
In time, the place was formally christened Machattie Park in recognition of the energy displayed by Dr Machattie, who had been the leader of the movement.
