Lots of red and green as Bathurst Inner Wheel Club farewelled 2023

MEMBERS of the Bathurst Inner Wheel Club enjoyed a catch-up at their recent Christmas luncheon.
The venue was historic Abercrombie House and attendees were dressed in red and green and were treated to a delicious lunch.
As a gift following a great year for the Inner Wheel Club, members received a recipe book, comprised of member recipes and delicious selections from yesteryear.
The Bathurst club provides friendship and service to the community through the support of local projects such as Hope Church and Little Wings.
The club also supports national projects such as cord blood research and flood relief and international projects including women and children in Timor-Leste and New Zealand cyclone relief.
