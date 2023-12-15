Kelso, Bathurst faces feature on the Fish River Festival bill

THE Fish River Festival's return to its traditional home of the O'Connell Hotel has been deemed a success.
After a COVID hiatus and a 2022 performance in the grounds of St Thomas' Church in O'Connell (when the hotel was undergoing renovation), the festival was back at the popular pub - and a healthy crowd was there to see it.
"It was nice and compact at the church, but getting back to the hotel gives much more room for the audience," performer Kris Schubert said.
As well as singing this year with his partner Lian, Schubert usually heads up the band The Safety of Life at Sea and has a recording studio at O'Connell where he has recorded and produced some of the other artists on the Fish River Festival program.
There were 11 acts on the program, all of whom live or work within about a 25-kilometre radius of the hotel.
First up were Oconic at 11am, who got the audience ready for a day of entertainment.
They were followed by festival regular Emily Butler, who shared the stage with Lucy Precians.
Third act was Casey McFarlane - well-known throughout the west of NSW - with a mixture of country and rock.
The Occa Rockers, meanwhile, showed what a band from O'Connell Public School can do.
Four students from Kelso High School, appearing as Afternoon Sky, showed that they will certainly be heard of in the future.
Another regular, Chloe Swannell, followed.
Her first song, about the difference between city and country life, resonated with the crowd.
Revolving Doors was an appropriate name for the next act, as it is an ensemble that has a fluid membership: a bunch of friends who get together to make music and the line-up on any day is who is available and who turns up.
Charlotte Bertwistle demonstrated her impressive voice, then Andy Nelson and Jon Wilby were next up to entertain the crowd.
Second-last act for the day was the stripped-down Safety of Life at Sea, billed this time simply as Kris and Lian.
Ending the day was Bob Green and the Local Yokels.
Continuing the feeling that this was a party of locals who knew each other, they invited Reg from Revolving Doors to join them on stage for a reprise of a song he'd done earlier in the day.
The festival organisers said they couldn't have been more pleased with how the day turned out.
