Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Kelso, Bathurst faces feature on the Fish River Festival bill

PB
By Peter Bowditch
December 15 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Fish River Festival's return to its traditional home of the O'Connell Hotel has been deemed a success.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help