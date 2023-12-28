Man's early-hours excursion in William Street set off alarm and flashing lights

JUMPING a fence and setting off an alarm system at a property has brought an inmate back before court.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Terrance Duncan Doolan, 39, appeared before Bathurst Local Court on December 13, 2023 via audio-visual link from jail to be sentenced for entering an inclosed land.
The Rocket Street, West Bathurst resident had pleaded guilty to the charge on a previous occasion.
Police documents tendered to the court said Doolan jumped a fence and approached a security gate at a property on William Street in Bathurst at about 5.30am on November 30, 2023.
A loud alarm was set off by Doolan, as well as a set of flashing lights, so he quickly left the property, according to police.
However, CCTV footage of the incident was immediately sent to the phone owned by the victim in the matter.
Later that morning, the victim went to Bathurst Police Station and showed officers the footage.
Doolan was immediately identified by police.
Police were doing patrols in Bathurst at around 4am on December 2 when they said they saw Doolan riding a pushbike along Rocket Street.
After trying to ride away from police, he was caught at the end of an alley, arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
AS Doolan, who was represented by the Aboriginal Legal Service, was serving time behind bars for an unrelated matter, there was no point in issuing a fine, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said.
Instead, he was convicted without further penalty.
"You are going to have many challenges when you get out of prison; you don't need a $550 fine on top," Ms Ellis said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.