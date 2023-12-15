Western Advocate
'Appalling and dangerous': Man forced woman to stop in middle of highway on way to Bathurst

By Staff Reporters
December 15 2023 - 5:00pm
A DRIVER who forced a woman to stop in the middle of the highway between Orange and Bathurst and smashed her windscreen during a fit of road rage has appeared in court.

