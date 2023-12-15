'Appalling and dangerous': Man forced woman to stop in middle of highway on way to Bathurst

A DRIVER who forced a woman to stop in the middle of the highway between Orange and Bathurst and smashed her windscreen during a fit of road rage has appeared in court.
Karl Sibley, of Brooklands Drive, Orange, was charged with property damage, intimidation and obstructing the path of a driver.
The 30-year-old pleaded guilty to all charges and was in Orange Local Court on Wednesday, December 6 for sentencing.
Solicitor Andrew Rolfe presented the court with three letters of support for his client.
"What we are dealing with, Your Honour, is someone who felt someone else's driving was improper and he overreacted," Mr Rolfe said.
"He clearly did the wrong thing. He accepts that."
Magistrate David Day condemned Sibley's actions.
"What he did was dangerous," he said.
"He stops, forcing the other vehicle to stop, then he gets out and tries to get into the other car.
"He behaves in an appalling and dangerous manner.
"This is deliberate; this isn't bad driving because he isn't a very good driver."
According to information supplied to the court, the victim was driving a vehicle belonging to a not-for-profit organisation from Orange to Bathurst at about 9.50am on May 12.
She was travelling on the Mitchell Highway towards Bathurst near Millthorpe Road and was in the right-hand lane attempting to overtake Sibley.
However, as the overtaking lane began to end, she realised she wasn't going to make the overtake, so she slowed to allow Sibley to merge into the right lane.
However, Sibley slowed until he'd almost stopped, then pulled in front of the victim and, once the two lanes became one, he stopped his car altogether, forcing the victim to slam on the brakes to avoid hitting his car.
Once the cars were stopped, Sibley got out of his car and walked over to the victim's driver's-side window and started to push on the metal part between the windscreen and the driver's door window.
The victim was scared he was going to open the door, so she locked it.
Sibley then punched the windscreen, causing significant damage, walked back to his car and took off.
Mr Rolfe asked Mr Day to consider it one-off behaviour.
He said his client works full-time and has a limited criminal history except for a matter nine years ago.
"He's held in high regard by the people who know him," he said.
However, Mr Day raised the previous matter on Sibley's criminal history.
"Do his referees know he served two years of imprisonment for grievous bodily harm?" Mr Day asked.
Both Mr Day and police prosecutor Sergeant Chris Brien agreed the custodial threshold was crossed.
"This would have instilled significant fear in the victim," Sergeant Brien said.
Mr Day agreed.
"I'd be extremely concerned by the bad driving and then trying to smash into the car - bashing on the windscreen and appearing to try and force himself into the vehicle," he said.
"It's appalling behaviour witnessed by a number of other people on the road.
"This is appalling conduct."
Mr Day sentenced Sibley to seven months of full-time jail with a three-month non-parole period for all of the offences except one.
For the obstruction charge, Mr Day convicted Sibley without further punishment.
Custodial officers were present in court from the start of his matter and took him into custody.
Mr Rolfe launched a severity appeal application to be heard in the District Court and applied for Sibley's release later the same day.
"If I don't grant him bail, his non-parole period would expire," Mr Day said.
He granted Sibley's release ahead of the appeal, which is to be heard next year.
